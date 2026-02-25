Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
4h

The news cycles keep your head spinning with the "outrage du jour," while ignoring the fast pace (and obvious planning) going into setting our country upright again.

Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5h

Yes sir. He’s tackling so many issues at once it’s amazing to watch.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture