If you are feeling surrounded, you are probably justified to feel that way.

I’m a little paranoid myself.

To our north, Canada elected to continue their decline. Their new PM is worse than the last one. He is a WEF devotee, and where Justin Castreau was Boy Bandish, this Mark Carney dude is Tim Walz cringey but a Bond level mastermind nevertheless.

The old government was filled with WEFers but they were the equivalent of cub scouts who hadn’t earned all their badges, this new batch means business. Interestingly and ridiculously, #1 issue for Canuck boomers was being able to handle Trump. On the upside, I think the middle and western provinces are more likely now than ever to bolt (except Vancouver, which is full of dope smoking loonies – and not the coin).

To the east, the lights are going out across Europe – again. What is it with these people?

While the UK and the EU are our progenitors and the closest ideological allies we have, they now play at being the birthplace of Western Civilization, yet only wistful nostalgia is left - they only preserve the trappings of a culture they kill a little bit of every day. In the birthplace of modern Catholic and Protestant Christianity, for two decades they have been selling pews from churches. While fingers point at conservatives as Nazis, the socialists of the UK and EU have become staunchly anti-Israel. The UK is arresting grandmothers for Facebook posts the government fears the Islamists won’t like and are putting people in jail for saying prayers in their heads.

Once the home to some of the world’s greatest militaries, according to the UK Times, “Europe will have to make significant efforts to send 25,000 troops to Ukraine to form a deterrence force, as its armies are understaffed and underfunded.”

Italy might be an exception, but Italians are more politically fickle than any other population.

These once great countries have become museums filled with relics of Western Civilization the Islamists and Chinese can visit.

To the south we have the cartel-ruled, commie narco state of Mexico, the pipeline for fentanyl made from Chinese precursors. This is a nation that is really a confederacy of narco-territories, each ruled by criminal gangs who are very comfortable the elected government will run cover for them. Trump has closed the border, and that drives their cost of business up, they are not our friends.

To our west are Russia and China – either would be happy to see us go. We do have three allies in the region, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan but none of these can withstand an all-out onslaught from the largest standing army and navy in the world and as Sarah Palin said, you can see the Russian Bear from her front door (that was Tina Fey as Sarah Palin who said that). Russia is a third world nation with a inferiority complex and a big nuclear arsenal.

The world is hostile, and America stands alone. Worse, a significant chunk of our own citizens cheer for our destruction, undermining the nation from within. Our allies are either faltering or outmatched, and our enemies - cartels, authoritarian regimes, and cultural decay - press in. Yet, the U.S. endures as the last bastion of individual liberty and strength, flawed but unbowed.

This reality demands vigilance. We can’t rely on Canada’s loyalty, Europe’s spine, or Mexico’s goodwill. China and Russia wait for weakness, and internal division invites collapse. America must shore up its borders, bolster its allies, and confront the cultural rot within.

The fight isn’t just an externality - it is in our streets, schools, and hearts. If we’re to survive, we must remember what made us exceptional and defend it fiercely, because no one else will.

I like our chances. I mean we once took on the world’s preeminent superpower with a bunch of farmers bearing smoothbore muskets and a huge sets of gonads - and not much else – and won.