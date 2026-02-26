I have to share this as Public Service Announcement, as an illustration of the insanity on the left normies face in conversation with them. This is the random person I wrote about yesterday, she chose to reengage a little while ago and even more troublesome, identifying herself as a teacher (she is in New York state):

Rando:

Your own words explained why there was inflation > COVID, the shutdown. The reduction in government did not save nearly as much as they claimed it would and reducing the federal workforce does not automatically save money, as stated by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The man is a criminal and dems tried to stop him! He doesn’t follow the constitution, has vendettas against people who disagree with him and more than likely molested children! I’m a moderate so I’m not on either side but the dems do not support hamas and are not anti Christian or anti American! That’s the republicans rhetoric that they push out to further divide our country! I guess we can agree to disagree but you sound like an educated man. I’m surprised you believe all the lies. Maybe you’re wealthy too so you support stealing from the poor to give to the rich?

Me:

This is an internal FBI summary compiling anonymous tips/complaints received over time, not evidence or investigated findings.

The DOJ cited over-collection issues, duplicates, and legal exemptions (e.g., for graphic content) as reasons for adjustments, not targeted removal.These are allegations only — extreme, graphic, and from an anonymous source with no supporting evidence in the public record. No credible investigations or court findings support them as fact. Epstein files have included many unverified tips over the years, often sensationalized online without context.

You might as well say Elvis was there.

There is no proof in any of that. It is just baseless accusations at this point, not enough credibility to even investigate. You are believing rumors because it fits your bias.

You are a teacher, what if a parent accused you of having sex with one of the kids you teach. Would you just accept that and take punishment for it if you didn’t do it?

Such serious charges require serious proof. You stated for a certainty that Trump did these things with no proof, even in this documentation.

Rando:

If my name was mentioned 100 times for abusing children guess what? It happened! One accusation or even a few then I would question it, but come on If we had a honest justice department it would be happening! Don’t let me go there! They are all criminals! They all protect each other!

Me:

No. It doesn’t matter how many accusations are made if it wasn’t done. This is back to when Nina Totenberg said that the evidence didn’t matter during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings because it was “the seriousness of the charge that matters.”

Ridiculous.

Honest DOJ? The Biden DOJ had this same information. Again, you don’t think they would have prosecuted if they had the evidence? They should be prosecuted if they had evidence and didn’t prosecute.

They protect each other? I assume that is why Democrats tried to impeach him twice and put Trump in jail. I guess they were just protecting him.

You are making your conclusions fit your feelings. It’s called emotional reasoning.

At the end of the day, you have nothing on which to base your conclusions other than your feelings.

Did you even try to explore the nature and origin of those accusations? Use ChatGPT, Grok or others to research them?

Your standard of guilt or innocence is dangerous.

Rando:

Then my decisions are based on emotions! So be it! You honestly don’t think there’s any chance trump is a guilty when his name is mentioned hundreds of times! You’re fooling yourself! THE REASON THE DEMS DIDNT STAND FOR TRUMPS PONY SHOW ON TUESDAY IS BECAUSE HES A DISGUSTING HUMAN BEING AND A DANGER TO OUR CHILDREN AND COUNTRY! I’m done! Keep living the lie

Me:

Again, hundreds of mentions that encompass 30 or 40 years are not really a lot but we don’t assign guilt based on the number of accusations.

Just so you won’t go through life ignorant, here’s what ChatGPT says:

Short answer: There is no verified public evidence that this claim is true.

What you’ve pasted appears to reference an alleged FBI/Epstein-related document number (“EFTA01660679”) and then includes extremely serious accusations involving named public figures. However:

There is no publicly authenticated document showing Donald Trump (or his children) participating in the conduct described.

The wording you quoted is internally inconsistent and garbled (“Elon Trump,” “Bob Musk,” repeated names, awkward phrasing), which is typical of altered, fabricated, or AI-generated misinformation.

No court finding, criminal charge, or verified investigative report has established what that excerpt claims.

Major document releases in the Epstein case (including materials unsealed in federal court) have not produced verified evidence supporting those specific allegations.

Extraordinary claims — especially involving named individuals and criminal acts against minors — require strong, verifiable sourcing (court records, indictments, sworn testimony, authenticated FBI releases). As of now, there is no credible confirmation of what you quoted.

If you’d like, I can:

Help you check whether a specific document number actually exists in public court records.

Explain how to verify alleged FBI document numbers.

Walk through what has been officially released in the Epstein case versus what circulates online.

Given how much misinformation circulates around this topic, it’s wise to verify before repeating claims like this.

I’m just trying to help you because you probably shouldn’t be teaching kids when you are this biased and divorced from reality.