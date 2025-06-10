Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Straub's avatar
Ray Straub
11mEdited

And all those American Indian tribes that you listed were only here on THIS continent for 12 to 14,000 years before the Europeans came. Before that, it was just the indigenous wildlife. Are you being "speciest" (sic), Michael? I mean, the only TRUE native homeland of homo sapiens is North Africa. Shouldn't ALL humans be deported back to that area? (Just trying to be as ridiculous as the progressives. And no, they are NOT "liberals". There is nothing liberal about them.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kirth Gersen's avatar
Kirth Gersen
34m

I worked in Ferguson, Missouri for over a decade, and I was there in 2014 when the riots took place because of Michael Brown's death. A number of Ferguson businesses burned to the ground; most never reopened. Missouri's governor at the time, Democrat Jay Nixon, refused to send in the National Guard to help the police protect the businesses. He simply let Ferguson burn to the ground.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture