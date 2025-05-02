The 1960s were a crucible for American progressivism, a decade when the Democratic Party’s left wing crystallized its identity around dissent, social justice, and a skepticism of American power. This era, marked by the Vietnam War and civil rights struggles, left an indelible mark on progressive Democrats, one they have never fully transcended. Their worldview, forged in the fires of anti-establishment fervor, continues to shape their politics, often manifesting as a reflexive anti-Americanism that seeks out new groups to champion as symbols of resistance. From the communists of North Vietnam to, more recently, groups like Tren de Aragua, progressive Democrats seem perpetually drawn to narratives that cast America as the oppressor and others as noble victims.

In the 1960s, the Vietnam War became a rallying point for progressive Democrats. Many viewed the North Vietnamese communists, led by Ho Chi Minh, not as ideological adversaries but as avatars of anti-imperialist struggle. Figures like Jane Fonda famously broadcasted from Hanoi, framing the Viet Cong as freedom fighters against American aggression. This wasn’t just opposition to an unpopular war; it was a broader rejection of American exceptionalism, portraying the U.S. as a global bully. The movement’s moral clarity - America as wrong, its opponents as righteous - set a template for progressive activism. The communists, despite their authoritarianism, were romanticized as underdogs, a narrative that ignored their own brutalities.

I remember how shocking the picture of Jane Fonda sitting on a North Vietnamese antiaircraft gun was – the only thing missing today is the shock because Hollywood and the music industry seem unashamed to carry water for threats to America now.

Fast forward to today, and this pattern persists, though the avatars have changed. Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan transnational criminal organization, has emerged in progressive rhetoric as a misunderstood byproduct of American policies. Some Democrats, particularly on the far left, frame the gang’s presence in the U.S. as a consequence of economic sanctions and interventionist policies in Latin America. Rather than condemning the group’s documented violence - extortion, trafficking, and murder - they cast its members as victims of systemic inequality, displaced by U.S.-driven chaos. This echoes the 1960s playbook: find a group, however flawed, to embody the critique of American power.

This fixation reveals a deeper issue: progressive Democrats’ inability to move beyond the 1960s’ binary moral framework. The world remains divided into oppressors (America and its allies) and oppressed (anyone resisting, regardless of their actions). This lens distorts reality, excusing the indefensible - whether it’s North Vietnam’s repression or Tren de Aragua’s criminality - in service of a narrative that indicts the U.S. It’s a form of ideological inertia, where the thrill of rebellion trumps nuanced judgment.

Some argue this stance is less about anti-Americanism and more about empathy for the marginalized - but empathy doesn’t require lionizing violent actors or ignoring their victims. Progressive Democrats could champion humane immigration policies or economic justice without framing groups like Tren de Aragua as symbols of resistance.

Their refusal to step back and look at the truth in a larger context suggests a deep-seated allegiance to the romanticized dissent of the 1960s, where the enemy of America is always inherently virtuous. In a way, this is a resurgence of the 18th Century idea of Romantic Primitivism, the idea that the savage man is noble, the civilized man is not.

The cost of this mindset is steep. It alienates people, fuels polarization, and undermines legitimate critiques of U.S. policy by conflating them with apologism for criminals or tyrants. It also has the possibility of inhibiting legitimate law enforcement and anti-terrorism activities. Until progressive Democrats shed this 1960s hangover, their hunt for new avatars will continue to cloud their moral clarity, perpetuating a cycle of division that serves neither justice nor progress.

I’ve said it before, and I’m certainly not the first or only person to express the idea that the people who are creating such a dystopian society will not enjoy living in it – nor do they intend to do so.