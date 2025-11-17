Jean-Pierre Faye’s Horseshoe Theory has long been treated as a political curiosity - an elegant diagram for grad-school seminars. But survey the current landscape, and Faye looks less like a theorist and more like a cartographer of our moment. The extremes of the American spectrum, libertarians on the right and radicals on the far left, increasingly find themselves in a strange alignment. Their rhetoric differs, but their policy goals rhyme. And nowhere is the convergence more striking than in their shared critiques of Israel, immigration, economics, and now drug policy.

Start with Israel, the litmus test of geopolitical seriousness. On the far left, Israel is framed as a colonial oppressor, a Western satellite deserving of isolation. On the libertarian right, the vocabulary is different - “non-intervention,” “foreign-aid skepticism,” “no entangling alliances” - but the conclusion often mirrors the Marxist critique: America should withdraw support, cut funding, and retreat to a detached neutrality that erases meaningful distinctions between democratic states and terror organizations.

In practice, both extremes claim Israel is committing genocide, and demand a U.S. pullback; both accuse the political center of moral corruption; both elevate abstraction over strategy. The mainstream sees a national ally under assault. The extremes see another opportunity to dismantle longstanding policy on ideological grounds.

Immigration shows the same horseshoe arc. The far left champions open borders as a moral imperative. Libertarians champion it as an economic and philosophical one. But both reject enforcement, both dismiss sovereignty as outdated, and both accuse moderates of cruelty for insisting that a nation interested in viability must police entry.

This unlikely alliance has real consequences: the loudest voices against serious border policy now occupy opposite ends of the spectrum but speak, functionally, in unison.

And then there is drugs, a topic where the city-level effects are increasingly impossible to ignore. Radicals embrace full decriminalization as a blow against “carceral capitalism.” Libertarians frame it as an issue of individual liberty and market freedom. Both sides insist that drug laws - not fentanyl trafficking, not cartel networks - are the primary culprit in community decay.

In cities where these ideas have migrated from theory to policy - Portland, San Francisco - the results are visible: open-air drug markets, declining public order, and neighborhoods hollowed out by policy experiments weaponized by extremists who agree only that the old rules must be destroyed. The center pleads for balance; the extremes call that cowardice.

Even in economics, where their ideological DNA should repel each other, the edges of the spectrum increasingly touch. Libertarians accuse the system of corporatism and bureaucratic decadence. Marxists accuse it of capitalist predation. Both rail against “elites,” “globalists,” and “the establishment,” usually meaning anyone with an institutional affiliation or a track record of governance. Both believe the system is rigged. Both want to tear it down, not reform it.

The language changes, but the impulse is the same: dismantle first, analyze later, govern never.

What unites these movements is not a shared vision of the future but a shared disdain for the present. The libertarian insists he is defending freedom. The radical insists she is dismantling oppression. Both seek purity through destruction. And both view the political center -liberal democracy, regulated capitalism, civic order - as not merely flawed but illegitimate.

Ideological extremism erodes urban life, civic trust, and institutional competence. What we now see is that the erosion is bipartisan in its origins: two factions, each convinced of its own righteousness, working in separate - but in parallel - to undermine the mechanisms that sustain a functional society.

Faye did not predict the specific issues - Israel, borders, drugs, economics - but he understood the psychology: the ends of the spectrum eventually curl toward each other, forming something close to a coalition of negation.

The horseshoe is bending into a circle. And the center, as always, is where the collision lands.