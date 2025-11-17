Unlicensed Punditry

sean anderson
20h

Libertarians have slways struck me as flakes snd dilettantes.

Jon Settlemeyer
6h

I gravitated to the Libertarian party in 1972, seeking the radical ideology of freedom that was dishonestly promoted by the leftist movement at college. We accepted cultural aberrations such as prostitution and drugs as anomalies that were to fade away like a bad cold. Turned out to be cancer. Once just tolerated, these things became championed. A few years back, the Libertarian presidential candidate used his platform to promote his line of cannibas laced gummies. That's when I became an independant and a Christian. Today, 40 years sober, I still listen to the Grateful Dead, am a Deacon at a local church and feed my hunger for freedom by subscribing to Michal Smith's substack.

