I need to make a further point about my “Invasive Species” post of this morning, and it is related to a comment that starts will calling it “dumb af”.

What if the “people who read another book” tell you up front that if you don’t read their book, they are going to separate your head from your body and send it to your family in a box? Or that they are going to put your children in a cage and either drown them or burn them alive?

How easy it is to forget what ISIS was doing to Christians - and other Muslims who refused to bend the knee.

Here’s what is dumb af - when they do it and you don’t pay attention. We saw this with Nazism and it cost us a world war. This is worse because we want to believe the two aren’t the same thing and they are. They just replaced race with religion and kept the mechanisms in place. It will come to the same end because that is the nature of things.

Sure, not every Muslim believes that the infidel should be killed or converted but there comes a point when, due the melding of ideology, theology, and leadership, it is no longer possible to separate the individual from the maddening crowd. There comes a time when a crowd becomes an opposing force.

Sad, but true. I wish it wasn’t but it is.

I know the people who took umbrage with my post know that because they can blame all Christians for any issue, even those unrelated to Christianity, at the drop of a hat.

Christian Nationalism is the greatest danger to democracy, remember? Never mind that they think all Christians are Christian Nationalists.

There were good and honorable Germans in the German Army just as there were good and honorable Confederates across the Mason-Dixon Line, but we didn’t go after Horst von Wilhelm as an individual because wars are fought between larger factions constructed with true believers and conscripts.

When it comes to war, the individual distinctions matter little because bad things must be done to good people when they are across enemy lines. That’s why we bombed the industrial cities in Germany to dust. It’s why Japanese cities were firebombed and why America dropped two atomic bombs when that didn’t change the course of the war in the Pacific.

I believe there are good Muslims and I have Muslim friends, but when it comes to a direct threat to me, my family, or my nation, it gets far more difficult to approach who are friends and who are enemies on an individual basis - and Muslims find themselves in the same situation as the “good” Germans. They and/or their families will be imprisoned, tortured, or killed if they don’t serve the goals of the crowd. Muslims can’t convert because apostates are to be killed. They can’t make individual choices without severe consequences to the people they love.

That, too is the nature of things.

What is not natural is to see what has happened in Muslim majority countries in the Middle East. The evaporation of Jews and Christians from those countries is no coincidence. It is impossible for me to review 9/11, the alleged failure of the Global War on Terror, and what has been happening across Europe since the EU came into existence as a central government and not see the coming threat.

The most intersectional thing in the universe is Islam. They don’t care about skin color, race, or status - if you aren’t Muslim, you are an infidel, and infidels are to be killed. They will even kill people from other branches of Islam because they are equal opportunity killers.

The truth is that a force or belief doesn’t have to be superior, it only needs to believe it is - and when nations, cultures and civilizations that have been established for centuries surrender without a fight, that belief of superiority is confirmed.

It happened here in America in the years after George Floyd, a career criminal and drug user, died in police custody and the racialists blamed every single white person in America, including their “allies” - and we surrendered to it by not standing up for truth and reality.

In war, somebody will win, somebody will lose.

That is nature’s way.

We get a say in who wins and who loses - but only if we recognize we are in a war.