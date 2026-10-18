Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Oct 18Edited

The Muslims put themselves in the same category as the "good Germans" with the words of their prophet and his cohort of elders. Both the Quran and the hadith call for dispensing with infidels, either via conversion, imposition of jizya, or death. There are no exceptions, according to Islam's own holiest writings. Those facts, and their promoted deployment of taqiyya, tell me that Christians and westerners in general should keep Muslims at arm's length.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 18

You're on a roll today my friend! It's a revolting truth but sometimes that's what truth is and it needs to be told. Thanks for taking one for the team and putting it out there. After watching news about France, Italy and Belgium riots, it should scare the Hell out of us living in the the good old USA!

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