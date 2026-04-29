Observing how truly awful the left in America has become, I see something that doesn’t seem terribly logical – but since Obama ran in 2008 and won--what really has been?

I was reading the articles about how the racist left has desecrated the monuments that “offended” them, some grotesquely abused by so-called “artists” and I couldn’t help but think that what they really did was to just replace what they perceived as evil with their own evil – and it dawned on me that is what they have done across the board. They defined everything they didn’t like as “offensive” and “evil” and replaced it all with their own version of offense and evil.

They made nothing better, quite the contrary, everything they touched is worse.

From comedy to rhetoric, it is all worse—and demonstratably so.

I did some research and reading from several sources like Psychology Today (and some others) and based on that information, I feel comfortable saying that what I am noticing isn’t a single isolated behavior, rather it is a pattern made up of several overlapping psychological tendencies.

It often begins with moralization—the shift from simple dislike to moral judgment. Once something is seen not just as unpleasant but as wrong or evil, the response changes. Instead of ignoring it, people feel compelled to act against it, often without even understanding or caring why, either by eliminating it or reshaping it into something more acceptable within their own mental and moral framework.

That reaction is frequently reinforced by psychological projection. People tend to externalize traits they reject, assigning them to an outside target. The “ugly” thing becomes a container for everything they oppose or don’t want to recognize in themselves. From there, identity can form in opposition—what psychologists describe as reactive identity formation—where beliefs and values are defined less by what they are and more by what they are not. Over time, this can lead to inversion, where the rejected traits are reproduced in a new form, but under a different moral label.

Finally, there is an element of control over meaning, often discussed within social constructionism. When something challenges a person’s worldview, it creates pressure to either delegitimize it or reinterpret it so it fits. That’s why the response so often lands on two options: destroy the thing outright or absorb it and remake it in a way that aligns with one’s own identity.

They took artistically created statuary and debased it to match their emotions about the subject, not dislike of the actual art, because they were “offended” by its appearance and presence. I just can’t get past the contradictions of issuing land acknowledgements, apologies and demanding that certain cultures (that were often as brutal or even more so than the one they find offensive) be honored and respected while denying my choice to respect the honor and service of the soldiers of the Confederacy as they ignore that many of the leaders of the Union victors held similar respect.

The result is the cycle I’m seeing—where what is condemned as grotesque is either erased or transformed, often ending up looking surprisingly as grotesque as what it replaced, just recast in a different twisted moral frame.

So, like I said, nothing is legitimately better, it is still ugliness, grotesquery, and evilness, it just different flavor.