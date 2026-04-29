Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Bonderenka's avatar
Ed Bonderenka
5h

A warped and twisted psyche will produce warped and twisted product. They may call it art, but there is nothing artful about it. It is corrupt and looks corrupt. It is ugly and looks ugly. It reflects their souls.

I always thought of projection as claiming others to having the very faults and flaws that you yourself have. But I can see where you might also project those flaws on inanimate objects.

Perhaps that is how "gods" are formed, when God is rejected.

Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6h

One thing that strikes me about modern “art” and music is how it seems to deify ugliness. What recent modern art can hold a candle to the Renaissance to nineteenth century artists? When I was an adolescent I thought Karl Orff’s Carmina Burana was enjoyable. Now it just strikes me as cacophony. What modern music comes close to being as elevating as the classical music up to the last century?

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture