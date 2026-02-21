Fox News Photo

It is hard not to see that, when taken in total, their facetious and ridiculous opposition to the SAVE Act included, the agenda and end game of the Democrat Party is clear.

It is the complete destruction of the American citizen.

Not the person per se, but the title, definition, and value of citizenship.

At its core, America is not the Constitution, it is not the executive, legislative, or judicial branch the Constitution created, it is not any federal, state, or local government or agency thereof, or the massive compendium of regulations and laws.

America is its citizens—not it’s “persons”, not its immigrants, not its “migrants”. It is formed from citizens who bear the duties and responsibilities required of that legal title and from which American tradition and culture arose and is sustained.

Democrats have figured something out, they are not so much trying to destroy American culture and the Constitution directly because they don’t have to do that—if they get rid of the citizen on which both depend—and as it turns out, that’s far easier to do.

Half of America, completely unaware of how uniquely powerful and valuable American citizenship is, treat citizenship as if it was a discarded Big Mac wrapper. They will not know what they lost until it is gone, until it is too late to recover. To the “there is no illegal on stolen ground” crowd, eliminating the power of citizenship is viewed as shedding a uniquely evil and corrupt legacy.

As I noted recently, America’s identity rests not in its wealthy, its academics, or its elites, rather it is vested in the common man, the middle class, and not just as a repository and safehold of prosperity, but as the bastion of liberty. The common man from and for whom the Constitution was written, it was not the values and principles of elites forced upon a population 250 years ago, it was taken from how they wanted to live their lives and was designed to protect that possibility for themselves and to ensure it for their posterity.

A government does not have citizens to command; citizens have a government that exists only by their permission.

Democrats want a seething mass of unidentified people who possess none of that but will be eligible to vote and can be bought for the price of welfare and satisfaction of their envy. Inflating the ranks of their FSA (Free Shit Army) is their plan to win future elections—and it might work because there is an endless global supply of inductees for that army. They have proven this time and time again by prioritizing illegal aliens over actual citizens through sanctuary policies, defense of even criminal illegal aliens, insane court rulings, and the provision of federal and state benefits that citizens pay for but cannot access.

And Democrats will continue to confiscate what they can and destroy any prosperity they can’t to collapse the middle class to achieve their end of the pile of ashes produced by transactional politics, the only legal con game in America.

To be an American is more than just living inside her borders, more than just a physical presence, it is believing America is the home of freedom, liberty, and self-determination. It is a respect for America’s laws and it more than a “place”, it is a spiritual bond with each other and enduring devotion to the ideal that all men are created equal under God and they are truly endowed by that Creator with certain unalienable rights.

People are going to say that this is too harsh, they just want to protect and provide for the weak and really don’t mean what they say.

Well, it isn’t too harsh, Democrats simply use the weak as emotional cannon fodder, and they absolutely do mean what they say, no matter who stupid it sounds.

It is past the time for the mincing of words, for kind sophistry, for appeasement in hopes of peace. Susan Rice, former advisor to Biden and NSA to Obama, said it out loud. She clearly laid out a plan for retribution and when Democrats take power, the plan open assault upon anyone who opposed them. Rice essentially issued a declaration of war on American citizens.

It’s not hard to imagine them setting up nationwide J6-like investigations, prosecutions in kangaroo courts, and incarcerations for any conservative or Republican with the temerity to speak or act against them. They used the Covid era as practice for how far they could go without resistance, and it proved they can go pretty damned far.

Democrats have revealed themselves as anti-citizen and are therefore anti-American.

Their war on the American citizen must be stopped.

And it is time we recognized that fact.