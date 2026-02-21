Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The modern Democrat Party does not champion liberty — it manages hierarchy. At the top sit the wealthy elite power brokers. Beneath them, the credentialed professional class enforces the ideology. At the bottom, the dependent voting bloc is promised benefits in exchange for obedience. That structure has no room for equality or individual sovereignty. It thrives on division, grievance, and managed dependency. If you are not part of the ruling class, your role is simple: comply and stay quiet. Liberty threatens that pyramid. An independent citizen cannot be controlled. And that is precisely why the citizen must be diminished in their political worldview.

Reply
Share
Michael Masters's avatar
Michael Masters
1h

I have often thought that they (the Democrats) are just insane or motivated by unhealthy impulses. But this article lays out their thought process and their strategy in a way that makes sense to me and it is terrifying.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture