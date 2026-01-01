Birds flying high - You know how I feel

Sun in the sky - You know how I feel

Breeze driftin’ on by - You know how I feel It’s a new dawn, It’s a new day, It’s a new life - For me

And I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good…

Yep. For no apparent reason, I’m channeling Michael Bublé this morning…

Don’t take what follows as a downer. To paraphrase General George S. Patton: when you find yourself in the middle of Hell, keep walking to the other side.

The good news is that we’re in the middle and on our way out.

I have said for years that there simply isn’t enough popular support for a modern version of the Boston Tea Party—no appetite for tarring and feathering or running elected officials out of town on a rail. We watched a strong initial push from the Tea Party (Taxed Enough Already) during the Obama administration, only to see it infiltrated, deflated, and eventually crushed by Obama’s DOJ and IRS. The Tea Party members were the J6ers before the J6ers existed—punished for daring to challenge the establishment.

But 2026 feels different. The dominoes are set up. We have a supportive administration in place—and more than supportive, an administration willing to not only stick the knife in but to twist it.

Obama promised fundamental transformation but settled for pissing on the Constitution to get Trump. On the heels of a Biden administration that was openly hostile to American citizens in general and taxpayers in particular came the Harris campaign, which discarded Biden’s dry, leathery corpse, illustrating what the Democrats were hiding — Biden’s deteriorating mental and physical condition. They then offered us Harris, an aging political prostitute, and her Igor-like sidekick Tim Walz, promising to continue the path of grift and graft, eroding the rights of citizens until complete degradation was achieved.

So much waste and corruption is plainly evident now. Not the wonky DOGE stuff—because nobody gets upset overspending or savings essentially invisible to the naked eye, the bleeding we never feel—but this stuff in Minneapolis is too public and too criminal for the Democrats to hide. And when they and their allies in the media try, they look like fools and make it worse for themselves. The cover-up is so obvious that it becomes more damning than the crime.

The problem is Congress. Congress is narrowly GOP-controlled when there is no way it should be this close. This is the environment I’ve wished for since the Reagan administration, where Republicans should dominate because Democrats have revealed themselves as fools. But our leadership squanders the advantage.

Pardon my French, but these fucking cowards need to grow a set and lead. The very reason they barely control Congress is that they are timid, low-testosterone, emasculated cowards. Strong, resilient people are attracted to strong, resilient leadership. Weak people fear strength and hide from confrontation. There is no doubt where the Democrats stand. They are weak, effeminate, and soft. For Christ’s sake, they elect the mentally ill and then celebrate it as social progression rather than the degradation it truly represents. They lie when the truth is obvious. They create problems because they want an easy way out, and when they fail, they blame the people who told them it was bullshit from the beginning.

Part of the problem is it’s often hard to tell Republicans from Democrats. Too many Republicans act like Democrats with better branding. Every one of them reminds me of Grima Wormtongue from Lord of the Rings—whispering poison in the king’s ear, weakening resolve, counseling retreat when we need to charge forward.

Now is the time.

2026 is the year.

Too much has happened since Y2K that has gone unpunished. For too long the GOP has surrendered tribute to the Democrat left, allowing our people to be crucified as loyal Democrats fail up and never face the consequences of their actions. Americans have lived through almost twenty years of the most blatant all-out, all fronts assault on our traditions, our norms and our constitutional order our nation has ever seen.

It is a miracle we have anything—at all—left.

But it is time to bring Leviathan to its knees.

The planets have aligned.

I believe we have a President and an administration willing to support a resurgence of the Tea Party spirit and a citizen tax revolt. The window is open, but it won’t stay open forever. If we truly want to make America great again, close Pandora’s box, and cut government down to a size where Minnesota-style malfeasance cannot happen again, this may be our last shot.

In the face of such a shit show, if we cannot muster a force for change now, we never will.

The question isn’t whether the opportunity exists—it’s whether we have the courage to seize it. The most constant thing in the universe is motion. The planets will not stay aligned forever.