Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about why we are where we are.

Well, that’s not completely true—I have been thinking about it for a very long time. It is just that when you reach a certain age when you begin to consider there are more years behind you than ahead, quietly thinking becomes less of a hobby and more of an obsession.

Long time readers will remember I have written how convinced I am that supernatural forces are at play, that the aura surrounding our conflicts indicates we are witnessing a faceoff between good (God) and evil (Satan). I’m a believer, so my mind being locked in on that wouldn’t be a real surprise. I've no doubt that good wins in the end, I'm just a little concerned about the collateral damage until that happens.

Since I am aware that I look at philosophy through a Christian lens, I do pray for wisdom to see beyond my biases and blinders—and it seems that God does grant it, albeit in flashes of insight rather than doing what I ask and just handing me the whole book.