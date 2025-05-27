Let’s review:

A few short months ago, you handed your opposition a stinging and decisive defeat.

Immediately after your victory, you pressed an aggressive campaign against dug in and fortified opposition, routing them and setting them back on their heels by leveraging the results of their past attacks against them.

In the process, you revealed their leader to be both physically and mentally ill and incompetent for at least three of his four years in office, perhaps all of it.

You exposed their highest officials as liars, con men and criminals who withheld important information about their leader from the nation and placed control over the nation in the hands of unknown, unelected party functionaries who used the Presidency as their personal fiefdom.

You were joined by one of the most intelligent men in the world and his team who exposed massive corruption in foreign aid and domestic programs, all designed to circulate public money back to one party and to pad the pockets of their members and supporters.

Your victory exposed their tyrannical use of public health laws, their belief that healthy, low risk people should be forced to take experimental medication and should have their freedom of movement and association stripped from them.

You exposed their first and second tier leadership as dull and ineffective people who are completely out of touch and in the process rendering your opposition leaderless.

Your victory set off an internecine war within your opposition that could, as a minimum, set them back decades and at a maximum, destroy them.

The internecine warfare exposed many of their more visible members as radical, collectivist lunatics who can’t say what a woman is and don’t understand the language of young men.

You exposed your opposition as reactionaries who substitute foul language for intellect and obvious lies for the truth, engaging the Muslim practice of taqiyya to protect their twin religions of Islam and Statolatry (literal worship of the state).

You exposed the members of the opposition as willing to commit criminal offenses but never expected to be arrested – but you did arrest them because they broke the law.

Your opposition has no strategy and no tactical plans other than that of a blind squirrel that opportunistically finds a nut at random.

Your victory exposed the politicization of the judicial branch, laying bare the practice of forum shopping, game playing leftist lawyers, activist judges who are loyal to their party before the Constitution, and exposed even Supreme Court justices who are willing to delay and slow walk legitimate actions through legal processes to benefit the opposition.

You laid bare how a weaponized DOJ and judiciary destroyed non-violent J6 protestors through a political vendetta and engaged in lawfare against their leading opposition in a national election.

You exposed their compliant allies in major media that shielded your opposition and their leadership from scrutiny and oversight. This media daily committed lies of omission and commission as they controlled the flow of information to the public.

You exposed their deep denial, their moral decay, their irrational and unnatural beliefs, their hatred of God, science, philosophy and reality.

You exposed their anti-Americanism and its twin hatred – antisemitism - and their support of, and allyship with, enemies of our nation.