I’m not speaking to the right.

I want my trolls, the progressives who sneak-read my essays, and the literal freakaziods who are drunk on their own piss, to stop being brain-damaged for just long enough to see if what follows reverberates at all in that vast echo chamber you call a skull.

First, let’s talk a little bit about Iran because there is a lesson there.

Not today’s Iran, but Iran back in the late 70’s.

Iran under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, particularly between the early 1960s and the Islamic Revolution of 1979, was a fascinating contradiction. It was a modernizing, increasingly secular, Western-oriented society governed by an authoritarian hereditary monarch. Its citizens enjoyed certain social and economic freedoms that were remarkable by Middle Eastern standards, particularly women, but they had considerably fewer political freedoms than citizens of Western democracies.

It was nominally a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament, elections, a prime minister, and a written constitution. In practice, however, the Shah exercised overwhelming political authority. The best description I can use would be to call it an authoritarian constitutional monarchy pursuing Western-style modernization without Western-style political liberty.

Most of today’s TikTok Kommie Kiddies making videos today have no idea how the 1979 “revolution” came to be. They hear the word “revolution” and all the blood in their bodies rush from their brain to their genitals.

The political left played a significant, if ultimately self-defeating, role in Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Marxists, communists, socialists, and secular intellectuals joined forces with Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamist movement to overthrow the Shah, united by their opposition to the monarchy, capitalism, and Western influence. Organizations such as the communist Tudeh Party and the Marxist Fedayeen helped foment revolutionary opposition, while leftist students and intellectuals provided much of its ideological energy. Many believed the Islamic revolution was merely the first stage of a broader socialist transformation, foolishly assuming they could eventually displace the religious leadership and establish their own political order. Khomeini, however, had other plans.

Once the Shah was removed, the Islamists consolidated power, suppressed their former allies, and systematically imprisoned, executed, or exiled many of the very leftists who had helped bring them to power. The Iranian Revolution remains a remarkable example of ideological movements becoming so consumed with destroying a common enemy that they fail to recognize the danger posed by their supposed allies. The communists imagined they were using the Islamists to advance socialism. Khomeini understood that they were helping him establish a theocracy that the Islamic zealots could never accomplish on their own, and when the usefulness of the communists expired, so did his tolerance for them.

I’m sure the young communist ideologues were surprised to find themselves persecuted, imprisoned, executed, or driven into exile by the Islamic government they had helped bring to power.

As surprised as I’m sure most of you fellow travelers and useful idiots are going to be when it happens to you – and it will.

In your Red-Green, Communist and Islamist alliance, it won’t matter which side wins control, in the same way it happened in Iran, the other side has to go. Either the Marxists will remain or the Islamists will, but either way, some of you will find yourselves on the outside looking in, if you survive.

The communists in America are led by people who are literally on the wrong side of every argument, every debate and every principle and value that has sustained our civilization for over 3,000 years - because the way they “win” is to redefine every single event, action, belief, and state of being – literally redefining reality – to fit their positions.

Just look at what you are being told is real, the lies you are being told you must believe. Just take a heartbeat and take stock of the path you are on because none of what you believe people like me are doing to “oppress” you is real, none of it is true, none of it can exist outside theory, and none of your “logic” will save you.

You are not fighting me; you are fighting the reality of Nature and Nature’s God, but you would rather kill me (like you did Charlie Kirk) than listen to and consider an opposing point.

How do I know?

Because everything you claim to want for society already exists – except you can’t accept it because you don’t really want to solve problems, you just want the power to punish.

And you are being constantly lied to and in turn, are lying to yourself about it. All of it.

That’s why so many of you are borderline insane (or if social media is representative, have already crossed the border into Crazytown).

Insanity is a state of severe mental disturbance in which a person’s ability to think rationally, perceive reality, or exercise sound judgment is substantially impaired.

There is only so much contradiction a mind can contain before it starts to rebel, and a growing percentage of you are crossing that line.

Your Stepstool Abdul Elf Sayed, Jew hating buddies in the mosques and madrassas aren’t going to save you. You think you are the scorpion, but you are really just the frog. You are the transport, not the package.

They are using you just like the Mad Mullahs used the commies in Iran back in the 70’s. Look at what they believe and what you believe. I won’t run down the list for you, but suffice it to say Pride Month, Transgender Days of Visibility, and Queers for Palestine are not things that exist in Iran. The only thing you have in common is that you want to bring down the United States.

Their view of you is this: if you are willing to overthrow your own elected government that has weathered every storm for 250 years while preserving your freedoms, how can we trust you not to try to overthrow us when you realize you woke up and the clocks have been set ahead from FA to FO time?

The only reason they are Democrats now is that they currently find your political access and power useful, a means to an end - but that usefulness has an expiration date stamped on it.

All of this is to fight a right wing that really doesn’t care what you do as long as we are not forced to participate and become cheerleaders for it. For example, drag shows have been a thing for decades. We never cared until you wanted access to our kids. We never cared that you want to gender swap until you wanted to transition our 6 year-olds without our knowledge or consent. You even could accomplish what you claimed to want in same-sex relationships with civil unions, but you had to have marriage to poke a sharp stick in the eye of Christians.

Newsflash – the image of us you have been taught to believe is not us. We’re all like Howard Roark from The Fountianhead: we don’t think of you - unless you make us.

The worst you will get is us trying to tell you that we believe what you are doing is wrong.

You won’t get that kind of tolerance from your new friends and “allies”.