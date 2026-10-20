Three months from this Friday, I will turn 68 (assuming my number isn’t up before then). That means that I will be in august company but distinctly in the minority - as of 2026, approximately 285 million Americans are younger than 68 years old, representing roughly 83% of the U.S. population.

With age comes arthritic joints, bad backs, and failing internal organs, but if somehow, you find a way to abate the effects of those, you pick up a little wisdom along the way. I’m proof that you don’t need to be a genius to learn a thing or two because the passage of time will guarantee experiences – both positive and negative – that will give personal demonstrations (often very personal) of things you will not forget.

When we were kids, one of the extra credit assignments we were given was to go to our local cemetery and find the monument of the founder of our town, Moses Collins, and do a charcoal rubbing of his epitaph which included this verse (as best I recall):

Remember me as you pass by, For as you are now, so once was I, As I am now, so you must be, So prepare for death and follow me.

I want to speak directly to those who believe that my generation (the Boomers) are to blame for their situation, and I want to make an important distinction about something that I think the Moses Collins epitaph represents.

In the eternal struggle between young and old, the thing to remember is that every generation – and every person within that generation – was young once. Not all of us get to be old, only the lucky ones do (or the unlucky, depending on your perspective). “Young” and “old” are descriptions of chronology – and development stages as well.

Here’s some things the “young” among us did (and are doing). They:

Led the charge on civil rights back in the 60’s but they also committed political violence which included murdering cops, robbing banks and bombing military, police, and government buildings and institutions.

Voted for wide ranging social/welfare programs like the “Great Society” of Lyndon Johnson.

Voted for Jimmy Carter’s soft socialism and pacifism that gave us oil embargos and a 50-year conflict with Iran.

Voted for Bill Clinton whose policies and lack of will, directly led to Osama bin Laden, the rise of global terrorism and 9/11. You can blame Bush, but 9/11 happened a little over 7 months after he was inaugurated and due to the contention over the election, Democrats were slow-walking and denying important appointments to his new administration.

Voted (overwhelmingly) for Barack Obama who gave us Obamacare and a severe degradation of race relations in America.

Made Bernie Sanders, a very old commie, the voice of their generation.

Became the face of anti-American hatred, antisemitism, and alliances with America’s enemies. Now they want to scrap our entire republican system and implement communism.

The Social Security Act you are bitching about was passed 24 years before I was born by a Democrat led Congress and signed into law by a Democrat president – and yes, that program has been mutated and bastardized by every generation since until it barely resembles the Social Security Act of 1935 other in its name.

The point is that where we are now is cumulative. It’s not just one generation, every generation makes decisions and carries their own responsibly for those decisions along with them. Your generation is no exception.

Where do you suppose the fact that about 60% of the current younglings see socialism as a good thing will lead?

This old saying is true:

“If you’re not a liberal when you’re young, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative when you’re old, you have no brain.”

Some of us were old when we were young - but for some it is a developmental thing and some it is simply arrested development.

My first national vote was for Ronald Reagan in 1980. Some of us “Boomers” didn’t vote for any of the activism or the sweeping federal programs and regulation that came out of the “youth” vote even when we were young. Many “Boomers” knew that these massive federal programs were nothing but Ponzi schemes and used our votes to attempt reforms that were promised but never came because the “youth” of the times had different priorities and the votes to get them across the line.

As you are now, so once was I.

If you are lucky, you might get to be old, too.

And guess what, you won’t escape the criticism of the young either.

As I am now, so you must be.

Remember those lines - but more than that, teach them to your kids and grandkids.