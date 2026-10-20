Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
7d

"That means that I will be in august company but distinctly in the minority - as of 2026, approximately 285 million Americans are younger than 68 years old, representing roughly 83% of the U.S. population."

Which leads to the question I always ask the boomer bashers:

If boomers are so bad, why do you keep re-electing so many of them to public office? We're in the minority and have been for a long time. Our votes aren't capable of keeping those octogenarians in office even if we wanted to.

You don't like how boomers run things, stop electing them.

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
6d

I think Mark Twain quipped, "When I was fourteen, I could not believe how dumb my father was, but by the time I turned twenty-one, I couldn't believe how much he had learned."

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